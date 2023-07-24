|
World Council of Churches general secretary and US churches explore how to strengthen relationships
[World Council of Churches] A World Council of Churches delegation led by general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay visited New York City and Washington, D.C. July 18-21, meeting with United Nations representatives, the Papal Nuncio, the National Council of Churches in North America, other church leaders, and ecumenical organizations and state officials.
Dialogues focused on strengthening relationships as the general secretary called for reinforced joint witness with the U.N. and with other ecumenical partners. Pillay emphasized that the WCC and its member churches are committed to joining hands with the U.N. in peacebuilding.
Pillay emphasized that peacebuilding is wrapped into a call for WCC member churches to renew their shared and lived life in Christ, their joint witness of love in Christ and their call to lead in the world following the servant leadership of Christ.
