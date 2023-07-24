|
English- and Portuguese-speaking bishops gather for first international episcopal peer-learning initiative
Posted 17 mins ago
|
[Anglican Communion Office] Bishops from 24 Anglican dioceses in 11 countries gathered in the Mozambique capital of Maputo for 10 days of leadership orientation starting July 24 in the first of a new series of regional events to support bishops’ induction and professional development across the Anglican Communion.
Taking part will be Anglican Communion Secretary General Bishop Anthony Poggo; the general secretary of the Council of Anglican Provinces in Africa (CAPA), the Ven. Kofi deGraft-Johnson; the CAPA chair and primate of the Church of the Province of Central Africa, the Most Rev. Albert Chama; and the bishop for episcopal ministry in the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Jo Bailey Wells. Bishops from six Anglican Communion member provinces will take part in the orientation program.
Read the entire article here.
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Rector Markham, VA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Associate for Finance and Administration Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Canon for Discipleship Richmond, VA
-
Youth Minister Marblehead, MA
-
Director of Children’s & Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Administrative Coordinator New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Senior Program Officer, Supplemental Programs, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Priest Assistant Ormond Beach, FL
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Interim Rector Dover, DE
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Parish Administrator Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Canon for Communications & Media Meriden, CT
-
Resident Student / Worker High Point, NC
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Edinburg and Pharr, TX
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Canon Pastor Paris, France
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Canon for Leadership Development Kinston, NC
-
Rector Lewisville, TX
-
Associate Rector Arlington, VA
-
Director of Institutional Advancement (Bexley Seabury Seminary) Chicago, IL
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
Social Menu