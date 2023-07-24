English- and Portuguese-speaking bishops gather for first international episcopal peer-learning initiative

[Anglican Communion Office] Bishops from 24 Anglican dioceses in 11 countries gathered in the Mozambique capital of Maputo for 10 days of leadership orientation starting July 24 in the first of a new series of regional events to support bishops’ induction and professional development across the Anglican Communion.

Taking part will be Anglican Communion Secretary General Bishop Anthony Poggo; the general secretary of the Council of Anglican Provinces in Africa (CAPA), the Ven. Kofi deGraft-Johnson; the CAPA chair and primate of the Church of the Province of Central Africa, the Most Rev. Albert Chama; and the bishop for episcopal ministry in the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Jo Bailey Wells. Bishops from six Anglican Communion member provinces will take part in the orientation program.

