Visit of World Council of Churches delegation to the US focuses on prayer, reflection, action

[World Council of Church] A World Council of Churches delegation, led by WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay, is visiting the United States July 18-21, traveling to New York City as well as Washington, D.C., to bring together ecumenical leadership.

WCC president from North America, the Rev. Angelique Walker-Smith, expressed appreciation to WCC member churches, the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Canadian Council of Churches and the WCC Ecumenical Office to the United Nations in New York for coordinating the visit.

“The agenda of this visit strategically builds on continued ecumenical conversations of mutual understanding and consensus building, both internationally and regionally, from the WCC 11th Assembly and recent central committee,” said Walker-Smith. “Such is a natural and timely progression for building on this momentum while prayerfully discerning and co-creating strategies concerning our priorities for prayer, reflection, and action.”

