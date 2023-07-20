|
Visit of World Council of Churches delegation to the US focuses on prayer, reflection, action
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Church] A World Council of Churches delegation, led by WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay, is visiting the United States July 18-21, traveling to New York City as well as Washington, D.C., to bring together ecumenical leadership.
WCC president from North America, the Rev. Angelique Walker-Smith, expressed appreciation to WCC member churches, the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Canadian Council of Churches and the WCC Ecumenical Office to the United Nations in New York for coordinating the visit.
“The agenda of this visit strategically builds on continued ecumenical conversations of mutual understanding and consensus building, both internationally and regionally, from the WCC 11th Assembly and recent central committee,” said Walker-Smith. “Such is a natural and timely progression for building on this momentum while prayerfully discerning and co-creating strategies concerning our priorities for prayer, reflection, and action.”
Read the entire article here.
-
Associate Rector Denver, CO
-
Associate for Finance and Administration Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Evangelism Society Remote
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Edinburg and Pharr, TX
-
Rector Ashland, OR
-
Rector Irving, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge Washington, DC
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Director of Institutional Advancement (Bexley Seabury Seminary) Chicago, IL
-
Youth Minister Marblehead, MA
-
Parish Administrator Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Markham, VA
-
Priest Assistant Ormond Beach, FL
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salt Lake City, UT
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector (PT) Aberdeen, WA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Rector Arlington, VA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector Lewisville, TX
-
Director of Children’s & Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Canon Pastor Paris, France
-
Administrative Coordinator New York, NY
-
Interim Rector Dover, DE
-
Canon for Discipleship Richmond, VA
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Rector South Bend, IN
-
Missioner for Hispanic/Latino Communities Cincinnati, OH
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Associate Rector Long Beach, CA
-
Resident Student / Worker High Point, NC
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Canon for Leadership Development Kinston, NC
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
Social Menu