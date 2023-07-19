Christians in the Caribbean region celebrate unique contributions, addresses current challenges

[World Council of Churches] Coming from countries and churches across the Caribbean region, people gathered during the recent World Council of Churches central committee meeting to celebrate their uniqueness, address serious challenges and pray together.

They acknowledged the gift of the Barbados Gospelfest in May, which expressed churches’ affirmation and celebration of persons with disabilities in musical and other creative ways.

The Gospelfest was an opportunity to reintroduce and highlight the witness and work of the WCC within the Barbadian ecumenical community. As part of the Barbados Gospelfest, Caribbean co-coordinator of the WCC Ecumenical Disability Advocates Network the Rev. Gordon Cowans offered a public lecture on May 22, exploring the theme “Touching Lives of Persons With Disability: Freed to Simply Be.”

Read the entire article here.