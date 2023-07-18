|
Oak trusses raised to the roof of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Religion News Service] A crane hoisted massive oak trusses from a barge and onto Notre Dame Cathedral on July 11 in a spectacular operation to rebuild the fire-ravaged monument and bring it back to life by December 2024.
With trusses weighing 7 to 7.5 tons, the delicate operation drew crowds along a bridge over the Seine River and on its banks. “I think it’s a magical moment for a lot of Parisians this morning,” said Transport Minister Clement Beaune, noting that the Seine will be at the center of the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Read the entire article here.
