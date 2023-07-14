|
WCC signs joint letter expressing concern over suspension of food aid in Ethiopia
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches joined Caritas Internationalis, ACT Alliance, World Evangelical Alliance and Lutheran World Federation in signing a joint letter to United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power expressing concern over the suspension of food aid in Ethiopia.
The letter conveys statements issued by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia together with the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus, and by the Ethiopian Catholic Eparchy of Adigrat regarding the suspension of food aid to Ethiopia by USAID and consequently also by the World Food Programme.
Read the entire article here.
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Canon for Leadership Development Kinston, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Central City, CO
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salt Lake City, UT
-
Canon for Discipleship Richmond, VA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Evangelism Society Remote
-
Rector Edinburg and Pharr, TX
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Preaching Foundation Springfield, NJ
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Rector Lewisville, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector Markham, VA
-
Associate Rector Denver, CO
-
Associate Rector Long Beach, CA
-
Director of Children’s & Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Irving, TX
-
Youth Minister Marblehead, MA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Interim Rector Dover, DE
-
Rector Sacramento, CA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Parish Administrator Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Priest-in-Charge Washington, DC
-
Director of Institutional Advancement (Bexley Seabury Seminary) Chicago, IL
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Associate for Finance and Administration Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector Glen Allen, VA
-
Canon Pastor Paris, France
-
Associate Rector Arlington, VA
-
Executive Director, The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing Atlanta, GA
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Priest Assistant Ormond Beach, FL
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi Jackson, MS
Social Menu