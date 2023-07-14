WCC signs joint letter expressing concern over suspension of food aid in Ethiopia

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches joined Caritas Internationalis, ACT Alliance, World Evangelical Alliance and Lutheran World Federation in signing a joint letter to United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power expressing concern over the suspension of food aid in Ethiopia.

The letter conveys statements issued by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia together with the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus, and by the Ethiopian Catholic Eparchy of Adigrat regarding the suspension of food aid to Ethiopia by USAID and consequently also by the World Food Programme.

