Middle East parliamentarian warns young Christian, Jewish and Muslim peacemakers of social media hazards

[World Council of Churches] A parliamentarian from the UAE has cautioned a group of young Christian, Jewish and Muslim peacemakers that terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State have shown proficiency in using social media to attain their goals.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a member of the UAE Federal National Council for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee at the Council, was a keynote speaker at the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, held July 5-14 at the World Council of Churches Ecumenical Institute at Bossey, Switzerland.

“One of the areas that I work on is countering extremist narratives on the internet, on social media. And you know that terrorist organizations use it, especially Al Qaeda, ISIS and Daesh. And unfortunately, they are very proficient in using it, especially Daesh,” said Al Nuaimi.

