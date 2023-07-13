As South Sudan celebrates 12 years of independence, church leaders amplify peace and hope

[World Council of Churches] There were no official national celebrations, but in cities and towns, cheering civilians displayed a celebratory mood, with buses, riders and businesses displaying flags of their country. Large numbers trooped to churches for prayers, while others marked the day quietly in their homes.

The mainly Christian country–where there are also many followers of African traditional religions—gained independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011, after a 21-year liberation war. However, after slightly over a decade, immense economic, political and humanitarian challenges are gripping the nation. Recently, the war in Sudan has further complicated the challenges, with the already struggling population finding itself compelled to host thousands of refugees.

Anglican Archbishop Justin Bandi Arama of South Sudan said the celebrations reminded of the sacrifices and struggles made to secure freedom and sovereignty, “but it was unfortunate the roof of our sovereignty is still leaking.”

