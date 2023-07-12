|
Church of England General Synod approves new safeguarding practice review policy
Posted 12 hours ago
|
[Church of England] A new comprehensive policy on safeguarding practice reviews, previously called lessons learned reviews, was approved by General Synod on July 11. This is the first safeguarding code of practice to come to General Synod since the new Code of Practice Measure was approved in 2021. The Measure effectively replaced the former rules under which safeguarding guidance has been issued ensuring that Synod must approve any new Codes of Practice. This change, which applies to any new code, replaced the former “duty to have due regard” with a “duty to comply” with the requirements of the Code. There is also an extension of the list of “relevant persons” to whom this Code applies. The strengthening of guidance was a recommendation arising from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).
Introducing the new policy, Bishop Joanne Grenfell, the Church of England’s lead safeguarding bishop, said: “The vital, underlying aim of this first safeguarding code of practice I am introducing to Synod today, for approval, is understanding the past as a means of strengthening preventative work for the future.”
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Relief & Development responds after Typhoon Mawar in Guam
- Episcopal Urban Caucus issues statement about Supreme Court’s decision on race in college admissions
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Cynthia Briggs Kittredge Dean’s Leadership Chair announced at Seminary of the Southwest
