Church of England General Synod calls on church and UK government to move faster on climate emergency
Posted 1 hour ago
[Church of England] The Church of England’s General Synod has called for renewed action from the church and the United Kingdom government to tackle the impact and causes of climate change.
A motion brought by the Diocese of Oxford calls on all parts of the church to review policies and procedures in order to give due priority to creation care, and asks the government to review planning regulations to aid the installation of renewable technology on church buildings that are listed or in conservation areas. It was passed by a substantial majority of Synod members.
Read the entire article here.
