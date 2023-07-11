Church of England General Synod backs regional trial wedding fees waiver following debate

[Church of England] The General Synod has backed a regional trial to offer Church of England weddings free of statutory fees following a debate brought by Blackburn Diocesan Synod. Members voted in flavor of requesting that the Archbishops’ Council design and implement a time-limited regional trial providing wedding fees free of all statutory fees.

The Council has been asked to report on the impact of the trial on the number of weddings conducted, the pastoral and missional contacts made, and charitable giving in connection with weddings. The report would also detail the projected parochial and diocesan finances as a result of the trial.

