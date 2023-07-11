|
Church of England General Synod backs regional trial wedding fees waiver following debate
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Church of England] The General Synod has backed a regional trial to offer Church of England weddings free of statutory fees following a debate brought by Blackburn Diocesan Synod. Members voted in flavor of requesting that the Archbishops’ Council design and implement a time-limited regional trial providing wedding fees free of all statutory fees.
The Council has been asked to report on the impact of the trial on the number of weddings conducted, the pastoral and missional contacts made, and charitable giving in connection with weddings. The report would also detail the projected parochial and diocesan finances as a result of the trial.
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Urban Caucus issues statement about Supreme Court’s decision on race in college admissions
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Episcopalians invited to learn about the remarkable witness of Holy Land Christians with Bearing Witness
- Cynthia Briggs Kittredge Dean’s Leadership Chair announced at Seminary of the Southwest
- Gathering the Harvest: Wellness-Stillness Retreat
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Building Communities of Connection and Belonging through Movement
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Evangelism Society Remote
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Preaching Foundation Springfield, NJ
-
Rector Irving, TX
-
Associate Rector Arlington, VA
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Canon for Discipleship Richmond, VA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Interim Rector Dover, DE
-
Rector Blue Hill, ME
-
Canon Pastor Paris, France
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector (PT) Laurel, DE
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Director of Institutional Advancement (Bexley Seabury Seminary) Chicago, IL
-
Rector Glen Allen, VA
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Associate for Finance and Administration Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salt Lake City, UT
-
Director of Children’s & Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Administration and Operations Manager New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Priest Assistant Ormond Beach, FL
-
Associate Rector Long Beach, CA
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Rector Lewisville, TX
-
Rector Buffalo, WY
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi Jackson, MS
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Modesto, CA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Washington, DC
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Associate Rector Denver, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
Social Menu