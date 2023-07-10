UN adviser says vigilance is needed to avoid likes of Rwanda genocide and war in Ukraine

[World Council of Churches] Adama Dieng of Senegal, who has served as registrar of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, a U.N. special adviser on the Prevention of Genocide and more recently an adviser on Sudan, was a keynote speaker at the July 5-14 Emerging Peacemakers Forum.

Dieng told a group of young Christians, Jews and Muslims that vigilance is needed to sustain people’s acceptance of one another to prevent aberrations such as the Rwanda genocide in 1994 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

