Scottish primus offers prayer at dedication service for King Charles III and Queen Camilla

[Scottish Episcopal Church] The Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Mark Strange, on July 5 contributed to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Their Majesties the King and Queen on the occasion of the Presentation of the Royal Honours of Scotland.

The service took place at St. Giles’ in Edinburgh and included the presentation to King Charles III and Queen Camill of the Honours of Scotland, the historic regalia and symbols of Scottish royalty: the Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State.

Read the entire article here.