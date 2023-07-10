|
Scottish primus offers prayer at dedication service for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] The Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Mark Strange, on July 5 contributed to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Their Majesties the King and Queen on the occasion of the Presentation of the Royal Honours of Scotland.
The service took place at St. Giles’ in Edinburgh and included the presentation to King Charles III and Queen Camill of the Honours of Scotland, the historic regalia and symbols of Scottish royalty: the Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State.
Read the entire article here.
- Episcopal Urban Caucus issues statement about Supreme Court’s decision on race in college admissions
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Episcopalians invited to learn about the remarkable witness of Holy Land Christians with Bearing Witness
- Cynthia Briggs Kittredge Dean’s Leadership Chair announced at Seminary of the Southwest
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities
- Building Communities of Connection and Belonging through Movement
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Gathering the Harvest: Wellness-Stillness Retreat
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
- Drinking from Poetry’s Well: David Whyte and Dr. Catherine Meeks
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Rector Blue Hill, ME
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Rector (PT) Laurel, DE
-
Associate for Finance and Administration Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi Jackson, MS
-
Priest Assistant Ormond Beach, FL
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salt Lake City, UT
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Glen Allen, VA
-
Canon for Discipleship Richmond, VA
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Priest-in-Charge Washington, DC
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Irving, TX
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Associate Rector Denver, CO
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Modesto, CA
-
Director of Children’s & Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Director of Institutional Advancement (Bexley Seabury Seminary) Chicago, IL
-
Rector Buffalo, WY
-
Administration and Operations Manager New York, NY
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Evangelism Society Remote
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Rochester, NY
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Canon Pastor Paris, France
-
Associate Rector Long Beach, CA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Interim Rector Dover, DE
-
Rector Lewisville, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Preaching Foundation Springfield, NJ
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Associate Rector Arlington, VA
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
Social Menu