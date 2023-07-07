|
Palestinian delegation visits World Council of Churches officials
[World Council of Churches] Three representatives from Palestine visited the World Council of Churches headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 6 to discuss the current situation in Palestine. They were Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi, Mission of Palestine to Switzerland; Ambassador Omar Awadallah, assistant minister for United Nations and Specialized Organizations; and Doa Nofal, second secretary at the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva.
WCC general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay was accompanied by Carla Khijoyan, WCC program executive for the Middle East; and Marianne Ejdersten, WCC director of communication.
The Palestinian delegation provided an update on the current situation in the Holy Land with increased violations of human rights on the West Bank and Gaza, and attacks on worshippers. They acknowledged the very important work by the WCC and extended an invitation to the general secretary and the governance to visit the Holy land and meet with President Abbas.
