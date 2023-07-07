Jerusalem’s archbishop makes Anglican Communion secretary general a canon of Saint George’s Cathedral

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem, the Most Rev. Hosam Naoum, installed the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Anthony Poggo, as an honorary canon of Saint George’s Cathedral in Jerusalem on July 5.

The conferring of the honorary canonry took place during a service of Evening Prayer in the cathedral.

This was Poggo’s second visit to Jerusalem. He had intended to undertake studies at Saint George’s College, in the cathedral grounds, in the 1990s, but his travel documents at the time did not allow travel to Israel.

