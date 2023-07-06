Archbishops and UK faith leaders urge government to adopt ‘just and compassionate’ asylum policy

[Church of England] The Archbishops of Canterbury and York and other United Kingdom faith leaders have urged the government to develop a long-term strategy for tackling the refugee crisis and human trafficking, ahead of the final Report Stage debate on the Illegal Migration Bill in the House of Lords on July 5.

The faith leaders have given their support to the amendment tabled by the Archbishop of Canterbury calling on the government to develop long-term strategies to tackle the crisis, which if passed by the Lords will then be debated and voted on in the House of Commons.

Read the entire article here.