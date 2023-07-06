|
Archbishops and UK faith leaders urge government to adopt ‘just and compassionate’ asylum policy
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Archbishops of Canterbury and York and other United Kingdom faith leaders have urged the government to develop a long-term strategy for tackling the refugee crisis and human trafficking, ahead of the final Report Stage debate on the Illegal Migration Bill in the House of Lords on July 5.
The faith leaders have given their support to the amendment tabled by the Archbishop of Canterbury calling on the government to develop long-term strategies to tackle the crisis, which if passed by the Lords will then be debated and voted on in the House of Commons.
Read the entire article here.
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Lodi, CA
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Rochester, NY
-
Director of Children’s & Family Ministries Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Buffalo, WY
-
Associate for Finance and Administration Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Director of Institutional Advancement (Bexley Seabury Seminary) Chicago, IL
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Associate Rector Long Beach, CA
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Canon for Discipleship Richmond, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Preaching Foundation Springfield, NJ
-
Associate Rector Denver, CO
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Glen Allen, VA
-
Interim Rector Dover, DE
-
Priest Assistant Ormond Beach, FL
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Rector Blue Hill, ME
-
Administration and Operations Manager New York, NY
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Rector (PT) Laurel, DE
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi Jackson, MS
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Evangelism Society Remote
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Modesto, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salt Lake City, UT
-
Rector Irving, TX
-
Director of Children’s & Youth Ministries West Palm Beach, FL
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
Social Menu