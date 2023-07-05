World Council of Churches head calls for the cessation of all violence in the West Bank

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay on July 5 called for an end to the Israeli military’s assault in Jenin, condemning the assault and calling for the cessation of all violence in the West Bank, including that from Israeli settlers.

“The assault by Israel’s military on Jenin Refugee Camp has left 12 people killed, 120 injured including 20 in critical condition, while thousands fled their homes,” he said. “Also, the Latin Patriarchate announced that their church in Jenin was damaged due to the attack.”

