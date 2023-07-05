|
New resource aims to engage Canadian parishes in social and ecological justice
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] Assembly 2023 delegates are bringing home a new tool to help their communities, parishes and congregations discern and engage in social and ecological justice issues.
Ryan Weston, lead animator of Public Witness for Social and Ecological Justice in the Anglican Church of Canada, and the Rev. Paul Gehrs, assistant to the bishop, justice and ecumenical and interfaith relations for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC), presented a 15-page document, the Parish Engagement Resource for Social and Ecological Justice: Let there be greening!, to the Assembly July 1. The subtitle “Let there be greening” is also the Assembly 2023 theme.
The resource is available online and includes prayers, reflections and worship practices; “discerned priorities” that Anglicans and Lutherans have identified for working together; first steps for engagement, such as possible actions and partner organizations; and links to further discernment tools for discipleship in social and ecological justice. It also encourages Anglicans and Lutherans to consider meeting together when possible to do their discernment.
Read the entire article here.
