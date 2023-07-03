|
Church of England sets out hopes for a flourishing schools system
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England has launched a new publication outlining its hopes for students, teachers and educators to flourish across the schools system.
Underpinned by the church’s 2016 Vision for Education, the new document, entitled “Our Hope for a Flourishing Schools System,” makes recommendations including a once-in-a-generation reimagination of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) funding, provision, training and development, wise and compassionate accountability systems for school inspections, and performance measures and steps to ensure teaching is again regarded as a vocation in which adults can truly flourish and commit long-term.
The document sets out the importance of collaboration in different local contexts, particularly between schools in smaller rural areas, to ensure every child in every community receives an effective provision.
Read the entire article here.
