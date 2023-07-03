|
Church of England Pensions Board to vote in favor of National Grid leadership after new climate lobbying commitment
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England Pensions Board has welcomed National Grid’s commitment to publishing a comprehensive review of their lobbying activities on climate change, reversing their previous refusal to do so.
“Following our announcement of our intention to vote against the chair and CEO over the lack of disclosure of their lobbying activities, we are pleased that National Grid has now made this commitment,” said Laura Hillis, director of climate and environment for the Church of England Pensions Board. “We have been encouraged by our ongoing dialogue with the company, and we welcome their commitment to greater transparency on the critical issue of corporate climate lobbying, which has historically been a barrier to achieving good policy outcomes on climate change.”
The Church of England Pensions Board previously pre-declared its intention to vote against the re-election of National Grid’s Chair, Paula Rosput Reynolds, and Chief Executive Officer, John Pettigrew, due to a continued failure to produce disclosure on the company’s lobbying activities on climate change.
