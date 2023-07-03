Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod authorizes gender transition and affirmation liturgies

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The 43rd General Synod has authorized a set of gender-themed liturgies, including a blessing on gender transition, for use in the Anglican Church of Canada—in dioceses where they have been authorized by the bishop.

A sweeping majority of General Synod voted June 30 to approve Resolution A122, as amended to specify that the gender transition and affirmation liturgies could be used “where authorized by the ordinary.” The Rev. Rick Reed of the diocese of Saskatchewan moved the amendment, which carried. About a dozen members voted against the amended resolution.

Unlike motions to amend canons, which require General Synod to vote by order with a two-thirds majority in each order, Resolution A122 was a matter of worship and required only a simple majority to pass, with General Synod voting as a whole. Council of General Synod earlier voted in November 2021 to authorize Pastoral Liturgies for Journeys of Gender Transition and Affirmation for study, trial use, evaluation and feedback over a one-year period where authorized by bishops.

Read the entire article here.