|
Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod authorizes gender transition and affirmation liturgies
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The 43rd General Synod has authorized a set of gender-themed liturgies, including a blessing on gender transition, for use in the Anglican Church of Canada—in dioceses where they have been authorized by the bishop.
A sweeping majority of General Synod voted June 30 to approve Resolution A122, as amended to specify that the gender transition and affirmation liturgies could be used “where authorized by the ordinary.” The Rev. Rick Reed of the diocese of Saskatchewan moved the amendment, which carried. About a dozen members voted against the amended resolution.
Unlike motions to amend canons, which require General Synod to vote by order with a two-thirds majority in each order, Resolution A122 was a matter of worship and required only a simple majority to pass, with General Synod voting as a whole. Council of General Synod earlier voted in November 2021 to authorize Pastoral Liturgies for Journeys of Gender Transition and Affirmation for study, trial use, evaluation and feedback over a one-year period where authorized by bishops.
Read the entire article here.
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector (PT) Laurel, DE
-
Rector Buffalo, WY
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Evangelism Society Remote
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Assistant Rector Washington, DC
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Preaching Foundation Springfield, NJ
-
Associate Rector Long Beach, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salt Lake City, UT
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Lodi, CA
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Rector Blue Hill, ME
-
Rector Irving, TX
-
Dean and Rector Reno, NV
-
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi Jackson, MS
-
Associate Rector Denver, CO
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Modesto, CA
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Rochester, NY
-
Associate for Finance and Administration Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Administration and Operations Manager New York, NY
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Interim Rector Dover, DE
-
Director of Institutional Advancement (Bexley Seabury Seminary) Chicago, IL
-
Director of Children’s & Youth Ministries West Palm Beach, FL
Social Menu