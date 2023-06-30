Anglican Church of Canada primate opens General Synod with focus on diversity and transformation

[Anglican Church of Canada] Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, opened the 43rd Session of the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada on June 28 in Calgary, Alberta.

In her primatial address, Nicholls referred to the Anglican community as a diverse gathering of individuals with varying backgrounds and experiences — from Indigenous people to descendants of early settlers to relative newcomers, the church is “dispersed in a wide array of settings and circumstances, urban, suburban, rural and isolated, from coast to coast to coast.”

The primate acknowledged that the Anglican Church of Canada is entering a time of transformation: in discerning our future mission, resetting our priorities and our strategies for achieving them, examining our governance structures, evaluating our resource requirements and opportunities, and finding ways to support Sacred Circle, the emerging self-determining Indigenous Church.

Read the entire article here.