Diocese of Southern Ohio announces bishop slate
Posted 13 mins ago
[Episcopal News Service] The standing committee of the Diocese of Southern Ohio posted the slate of candidates for the 10th bishop on June 29.
They are as follows:
- The Rev. Whitney Rice, canon for evangelism and discipleship development for the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri;
- The Rev. Stephanie Spellers, canon to Presiding Bishop Michael Curry for evangelism, reconciliation and creation care;
- The Rev. Elaine Ellis Thomas, rector of All Saints Episcopal Church, Hoboken, in the Diocese of Newark, New Jersey; and
- The Rev. Kristin Uffelman White, canon to the ordinary for congregational development and leadership in the Diocese of Indianapolis.
The Rt. Rev. Wayne Smith currently serves the diocese as bishop provisional.
The petition process is open through July 13. More information is here.
The election for the 10th bishop of Southern Ohio will take place at a special in-person electing convention on Sept. 30 at Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati.
