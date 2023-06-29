|
Anglican Communion secretary general urges ‘moderate language’ over disagreements
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglicans should use moderate language and not be judgmental as they discuss areas of disagreement. That was the message from Anglican Communion Secretary General Anthony Poggo on June 28 in a speech to the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada.
“As we move forward as a Communion, let us also consider our contexts,” he said. “Let us acknowledge and respect the different contexts of the Anglican Communion. On the issues that we disagree on, it is important that we moderate our language and not be judgmental in our response. Such respect needs to be extended to those who we do not agree with within our own provinces, dioceses or regions.”
He made the comments after summarizing various initiatives underway to reshape the Instruments of Communion, the four uniting bodies of the Anglican Communion: the Anglican Consultative Council, the Primates’ Meeting, the Lambeth Conference and the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Read the rest of the article here.
