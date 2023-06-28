World Council of Churches meeting ends with a call to reconciliation in a fragmented world

[World Council of Churches] The central committee of the World Council of Churches on June 27 concluded its weeklong meeting in Geneva with a call to turn to God as a worshipful, thankful and hopeful people.

“Motivated by our hope in Christ, let us continue to play our part in God’s mission to the whole world as agents of reconciliation in a broken and fragmented world,” said the committee’s vice-moderator, the Rev. Merlyn Hyde Riley, in her sermon at the meeting’s closing prayer. “We return to situations of distress and dissatisfaction, pain and suffering but our spirit of thanksgiving will serve as a source of inspiration to fellow believers and witness to unbelievers and seekers as we keep focus on the work of God in Jesus Christ,” she said. Hyde Riley also is general secretary of the Jamaica Baptist Union.

The central committee serves as the chief governing body of the WCC between its assemblies. This year’s meeting June 21-27 in Geneva was the first since the central committee was elected at the WCC 11th Assembly in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2022.

Read the entire article here.