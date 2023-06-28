Bumblebees find safe haven in English churchyards

[Church of England] A recent survey shows that bumblebees, ladybirds and aphids are in the top five invertebrates found in churchyards across England and Wales. Bumblebees were the most reported insect in England’s churchyards and burial grounds in this year’s Churches Count on Nature survey.

The results come from a recent nature-count conducted by local communities from June 3-11, 2023.

Volunteers from across the country took part in Churches Count on Nature, an opportunity for local communities to come together to record the wildlife found in churchyards and burial grounds. Part of Love Your Burial Ground Week, it was held by the Church of England in collaboration with Caring for God’s Acre, the Church in Wales and A Rocha UK.

