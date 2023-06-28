|
Bumblebees find safe haven in English churchyards
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Church of England] A recent survey shows that bumblebees, ladybirds and aphids are in the top five invertebrates found in churchyards across England and Wales. Bumblebees were the most reported insect in England’s churchyards and burial grounds in this year’s Churches Count on Nature survey.
The results come from a recent nature-count conducted by local communities from June 3-11, 2023.
Volunteers from across the country took part in Churches Count on Nature, an opportunity for local communities to come together to record the wildlife found in churchyards and burial grounds. Part of Love Your Burial Ground Week, it was held by the Church of England in collaboration with Caring for God’s Acre, the Church in Wales and A Rocha UK.
Read the entire article here.
- The Leader’s Way incubates church innovation at Yale
- Episcopalians invited to learn about the remarkable witness of Holy Land Christians with Bearing Witness
- Dr. Robert W. Radtke Awarded Prestigious Cross of St. Augustine
- Cynthia Briggs Kittredge Dean’s Leadership Chair Announced at Seminary of the Southwest
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Preaching Foundation Springfield, NJ
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Director of Children’s & Youth Ministries West Palm Beach, FL
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Evangelism Society Remote
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Milford, PA
-
Rector San Carlos, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Associate Rector Long Beach, CA
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salt Lake City, UT
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Irving, TX
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector (PT) Laurel, DE
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Policy Advisor, Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
Associate Rector Denver, CO
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Administration and Operations Manager New York, NY
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Lodi, CA
-
Rector Buffalo, WY
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector Blue Hill, ME
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Modesto, CA
Social Menu