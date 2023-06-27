World Council of Churches central committee addresses territorial crises in eastern Mediterranean

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches central committee on June 27 expressed ongoing concern about two significant territorial crises in the eastern Mediterranean: those within Palestine and Israel, and those within Cyprus. “These politically driven conflicts have resulted in illegal occupations that have spanned decades,” the committee said in a statement, which the organization calls a minute.

The WCC central committee usually meets every two years and serves as the chief governing body of the WCC between assemblies. This year’s meeting is the first since the central committee was elected at the WCC 11th Assembly in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2022.

Regarding Palestine and Israel, the minute notes that 2022 was the deadliest year in recent history. “Home demolitions, land annexations and violations of international human rights law continue in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem, hindering all efforts for peace and coexistence,” it said.

Regarding Cyprus, the minute notes the destruction of churches and also notes the government of Türkiye “continues to build additional housing in the occupied parts of Cyprus in order to move in some of the displaced refugees impacted by the recent earthquake.”

Read the entire article here.