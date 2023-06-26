Unregulated development of artificial intelligence concerns WCC central committee

[World Council of Churches] The central committee of the World Council of Churches in a June 26 public statement expressed concern at the accelerating pace of development and application of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Their statement said, in part, “The central committee affirms the concerns expressed by many regarding the absence of effective regulation of the accelerating development of a technology with such vast acknowledged potential for harm as well as for good.”

The WCC central committee usually meets every two years and serves as the chief governing body of the WCC between assemblies. This year’s meeting is the first since the central committee was elected at the WCC 11th Assembly in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2022.

Read the entire article here.