Rafael Morales Maldonado installed as Cuba’s provisional bishop

[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. Rafael Morales Maldonado, bishop of the Diocese of Puerto Rico, was installed as provisional bishop of the Diocese of Cuba on June 24 during a service at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Havana, Cuba.

Morales’ leadership of the diocese follows that of the Rt. Rev. Griselda Delgado del Carpio, who retired in March after having served as the diocese’s bishop since 2010. She was the first woman to serve as a diocesan bishop in Cuba and in Latin America.

The Diocese of Cuba was readmitted to The Episcopal Church in 2018.

Morales has served the Diocese of Puerto Rico since 2017.

Both dioceses are part of Province II.