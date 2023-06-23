West Missouri members make Juneteenth pilgrimage to lynching site

[Diocese of West Missouri] Over 100 people gathered at Park Central Square in Springfield, Missouri, at noon on Juneteenth — Monday, June 19 — to learn, reflect and lament the tragic events of Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday in April 1906, when three African American men, Fred Coker, Horace Duncan and William Allen, were lynched in the square.

A group of 40 people traveled together on a bus from Kansas City to take part, starting out from St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church at 9 a.m.

The Rt. Rev. Diane Bruce, provisional bishop of the diocese, opened the event by recounting her experience of visiting The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration in Montgomery, Alabama, in the spring of 2022 and again in the spring of 2023.

