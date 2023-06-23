|
Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod to meet jointly with Lutherans
Posted 4 hours ago
[Anglican Journal] A range of social justice and environmental issues, the church’s aspirations for the future, funding for the Indigenous church, new liturgies, new rules on how the church is governed and more will be up for debate when more than 200 Anglicans from across the country meet this summer for the Anglican Church of Canada’s 43rd General Synod — the synod’s first meeting since the outbreak of COVID-19.
General Synod will take place jointly with a national gathering of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Canada (ELCIC), its Special Convention, in an event simply called The Assembly. The Assembly, which runs from June 27 to July 2, will be held at the University of Calgary and is built around the theme, “Let there be greening.” The General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada will last throughout that time, with the ELCIC Special Convention taking place from June 28 to July 2.
The Assembly marks the second occasion Anglicans and Lutherans have held General Synod and National Convention together since the signing of the Waterloo Declaration in 2001, which established full communion between the two churches.
