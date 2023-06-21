|
World Council of Churches condemns Uganda school attack
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] On June 19 World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed shock at the news of a June 16 brutal attack at a school in western Uganda by rebels linked to the Islamic State Group.
Nearly 40 pupils were killed when five militants attacked the Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe in western Uganda. They entered dormitories, setting fire and using machetes to kill and maim the pupils, officials said. The attack on the school, located less than 2km (1.25 miles) from the Congolese border, is the first such attack on a Ugandan school in 25 years.
Read the entire article here.
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Rector Irving, TX
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Rector Louisville, KY
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Evangelism Society Remote
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
-
Director of Children’s & Youth Ministries West Palm Beach, FL
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector Cave Creek, AZ
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Canon to the Ordinary Salt Lake City, UT
-
Vicar 'Aiea, HI
-
Rector Buffalo, WY
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Policy Advisor, Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Preaching Foundation Springfield, NJ
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Rector (PT) Laurel, DE
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Milford, PA
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Weston, MA
-
Parish Administrator Palm Springs, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Modesto, CA
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Lodi, CA
Social Menu