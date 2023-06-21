World Council of Churches condemns Uganda school attack

[World Council of Churches] On June 19 World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed shock at the news of a June 16 brutal attack at a school in western Uganda by rebels linked to the Islamic State Group.

Nearly 40 pupils were killed when five militants attacked the Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe in western Uganda. They entered dormitories, setting fire and using machetes to kill and maim the pupils, officials said. The attack on the school, located less than 2km (1.25 miles) from the Congolese border, is the first such attack on a Ugandan school in 25 years.

