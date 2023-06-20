|
English bishop welcomes UN Security Council adoption of resolution on freedom of religion or belief
Posted 8 hours ago
[Church of England] The Bishop of Truro, Philip Mounstephen, has welcomed the U.N, Security Council’s adoption of a joint UK / UAE government resolution highlighting threats to freedom of religion or belief. The steps taken by the UK Government followed a review authored by Mounstephen at the invitation of the then Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, the implementation of which has since become government policy.
In a vote, the Security Council adopted the proposal, which will see the U.N. Secretary General produce an oral report on Freedom of Religion or Belief related threats to international peace and security. The initial deadline is June 14, 2024, with the intention of such a statement becoming an annual event.
Read the entire article here.
