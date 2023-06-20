|
Church of England publishes redress plan for victims of church-related abuse
[Church of England] Proposed details of the Church of England’s national redress scheme for survivors of church-related abuse were published on June 20. Its purpose is to demonstrate in tangible and practical ways that the church is truly sorry for its past failings relating to safeguarding.
There will be a presentation and debate at the Church’s General Synod in July, and it is hoped legislation will progress through Synod in forthcoming sessions after which it will need Parliamentary approval.
Read the entire article here.
