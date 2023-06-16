World Council of Churches marks the 108th anniversary of Syriac-Aramaic genocide

[World Council of Churches] June 15 marked the 108th anniversary of the Syriac-Aramaic genocide, and the World Council of Churches 11th Assembly reflected on this tragic episode and how it echoes, still, for the affected communities today.

The Assembly urged that the Syriac-Aramaic genocide be named as an historical reality, and the “persistent and present threat of genocide for some peoples” be acknowledged. During the genocide, over half a million Syriac-Aramaic Christians were estimated to have lost their lives.

