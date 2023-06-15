Church of England awards grants to increase outreach to young people

[Church of England] Apprentice youth workers, youth ministers, children and families workers, and chaplaincy aimed at students in further education are to be funded as part of major awards to dioceses announced on June 14 by the Church of England.

A total of £16.3 million — about $20,800,000 in U.S. dollars — has been awarded by the Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board to five programs to support parishes and clergy to spread the Christian faith and increase the Church of England’s engagement with young people. The plans reflect the Church of England’s goal of doubling the number of children and young active disciples in the Church of England by 2030 and ensuring that its churches more fully represent its communities in age and diversity.

Read the entire article here.