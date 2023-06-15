|
Church of England awards grants to increase outreach to young people
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Apprentice youth workers, youth ministers, children and families workers, and chaplaincy aimed at students in further education are to be funded as part of major awards to dioceses announced on June 14 by the Church of England.
A total of £16.3 million — about $20,800,000 in U.S. dollars — has been awarded by the Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board to five programs to support parishes and clergy to spread the Christian faith and increase the Church of England’s engagement with young people. The plans reflect the Church of England’s goal of doubling the number of children and young active disciples in the Church of England by 2030 and ensuring that its churches more fully represent its communities in age and diversity.
Read the entire article here.
- Trinity Church Wall Street awards $22 million in grants, addressing housing insecurity and mental health needs
- Book – The House of Metaphor: Poems, by Pamela Cranston
- Episcopal priest’s book announced as finalist in 2023 Selah Book Awards for Best Bible Study
- CDSP names Stephen Fowl as new President and Dean
-
Rector Edenton, NC
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Richmond, VA
-
Parish Administrator Palm Springs, CA
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Communications, Hospitality, and Newcomer Coordinator Waco, TX
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Vicar 'Aiea, HI
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Rector Santa Barbara, CA
-
Chaplain / Resident Engagement Assistant Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Columbus, MS
-
Rector Buffalo, WY
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Milford, PA
-
Rector (PT) Laurel, DE
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Lodi, CA
-
Policy Advisor, Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
Director of Children and Family Ministry Dallas, TX
-
Associate Priest Kansas City, MO
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Modesto, CA
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral Formation Dallas, TX
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
-
Director of Children’s & Youth Ministries West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Louisville, KY
-
Rector Henderson, KY
-
Executive Director, Episcopal Preaching Foundation Springfield, NJ
-
Canon to the Ordinary Meriden, CT
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Waco, TX
-
Rector South Pasadena, CA
-
Rector (Shared Ministry) St. Clair and Lexington, MI
Social Menu