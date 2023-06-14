|
Church of England archbishops welcome Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Friendly Churches initiative
Posted 8 hours ago

[Church of England] The Archbishops of Canterbury and York on June 9 met with Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people advocating for a new initiative aimed at reaching out to people within these communities. The Gypsy, Roma Traveller (GRT) Friendly Churches will encourage and signpost churches to do more to welcome people into worshipping communities.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spent time with GRT communities in Poole as part of his mission visit to the Diocese of Salisbury. The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, walked with the Bishop of Carlisle James Newcome to the Appleby Horse Fair, the biggest annual gathering of Travellers in the country.

