Church of England bishops discuss General Synod decision on sexuality and marriage

Posted 8 hours ago

[Church of England] The Church of England’s College of Bishops met in London June 5-6 to pray and discuss progress on implementing the recent decision of General Synod on sexuality and marriage.

Bishops heard detailed updates on the work of the three implementation groups set up following the Synod debate that considered proposals to offer prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and for God’s blessing for same-sex couples.

Read more here.

Tags