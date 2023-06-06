South Sudanese Bishop Amosa Data Elinama ambushed by armed militia group near Morobo

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Bishop of Morobo, the Right Rev. Amosa Data Elinama, was attacked and kidnapped the morning of June 5 by an armed gang. He was released a short while later and taken to the office of the Commissioner of Morobo. The bishop was travelling from Morobo to Bazi when he was attacked.

Local government sources say that the attack was carried out by members of an anti-government militia group, the National Salvation Front (NAS).

