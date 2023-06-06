|
Dublin archbishop appointed Anglican co-chair of dialogue with Oriental Orthodox Churches
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Rev. Michael Jackson, has been appointed as the co-chair of the official international group responsible for ecumenical dialogue between the Anglican Communion and the Oriental Orthodox Churches. The Anglican-Oriental Orthodox International Commission (AOOIC) was formed in 2001 to build unity between the churches of the two families of churches.
The Anglican Communion comprises 42 autonomous and independent-yet-interdependent regional, national and pan-national churches. Six Oriental Orthodox Churches are represented in the Dialogue. There are an estimated 140 million Christians in the two Communions. AOOIC brings together church leaders and theologians from both to further the work of Christian unity.
Read the entire article here.
