Anglican archbishop describes efforts in Renk, South Sudan, to help those fleeing war in neighboring Sudan

[World Council of Churches] Some are returning home after escaping conflict in their country several years ago. Others are Sudan citizens of the northeastern Africa country where heavy fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has been occurring.

In Malakal, Anglican Archbishop Joseph Garang Atem of the Upper Nile Internal Province in South Sudan says that thousands — probably 25,000-35,000 people — have descended on Renk at once.

“There are both returnees and refugees who have arrived due to the crisis in Sudan. The arrival has greatly affected the host community,” says Atem. “This might trigger another crisis between the people because food is not enough, water is not enough, medicine not enough, nothing is enough. It is a time for big challenges, not for the church only, but for the whole community.”

