|
Anglican archbishop describes efforts in Renk, South Sudan, to help those fleeing war in neighboring Sudan
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] Some are returning home after escaping conflict in their country several years ago. Others are Sudan citizens of the northeastern Africa country where heavy fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has been occurring.
In Malakal, Anglican Archbishop Joseph Garang Atem of the Upper Nile Internal Province in South Sudan says that thousands — probably 25,000-35,000 people — have descended on Renk at once.
“There are both returnees and refugees who have arrived due to the crisis in Sudan. The arrival has greatly affected the host community,” says Atem. “This might trigger another crisis between the people because food is not enough, water is not enough, medicine not enough, nothing is enough. It is a time for big challenges, not for the church only, but for the whole community.”
Read the entire article here.
- Association of Anglican Musicians: Come with High and Holy Hymning
- Kanuga Youth Week
- God In Plain Sight: Icon-Writing Retreat with Kelly Latimore
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
- The Truth About Endowment Spending
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- You Gotta Move: Spirituality of Reggae and Samba with the Rev. Dr. Mark Bozzuti-Jones
- Why Serve
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Waco, TX
-
Rector Edenton, NC
-
Rector Bat Cave, NC
-
Rector and Dean Toronto, Canada
-
Rector (PT) Charleston, SC
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Rector Santa Barbara, CA
-
Communications, Hospitality, and Newcomer Coordinator Waco, TX
-
Canon for Mission Support Birmingham, AL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Richmond, VA
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector (PT) Mequon, WI
-
Canon to the Ordinary Meriden, CT
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Policy Advisor, Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
Regional Canon Boston, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Milford, PA
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Louisville, KY
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Vicar 'Aiea, HI
-
Ecojustice Fellow, The Episcopal Church (PT) Remote
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Chaplain / Resident Engagement Assistant Anchorage, AK
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral formation Dallas, TX
Social Menu