New members of the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples are elected in the Anglican Church of Canada

[Anglican Church of Canada] New members of the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples have been elected at the 2023 meeting of Sacred Circle. Normally, one member is elected each Sacred Circle for a 6-year term, but due to COVID, some provinces elected two members.

Each Ecclesiastical Province elects two members, and the National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop appoints three positions (a youth, a member-at-large and an Elder).

