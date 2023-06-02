Diocese of Arkansas releases bishop slate

[Diocese of Arkansas] The standing committee and bishop search committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas on June 2 announced the slate of candidates for the 14th bishop of Arkansas.

They are as follows:

The Rev. John T. W. Harmon, rector, Trinity Episcopal Church, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Mary Vano, rector, St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Little Rock, Arkansas.

Information on the candidates can be found here.

The candidates will be present for four public meet-and-greets to be held Aug. 3–6 throughout the diocese. The electing convention will be held Aug. 19, 2023, at Trinity Cathedral in Little Rock, with the bishop-elect pending canonical consent to be ordained Jan. 6, 2024. The person elected will succeed Bishop Larry R. Benfield, who was consecrated bishop in 2007 and announced his retirement in June 2022.

The release of the slate also marks the beginning of the petition process. That process will close on June 12, 2023.

More information about the bishop search process can be found here.