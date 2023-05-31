Anglican Communion secretary general to visit the Church of the Province of the Indian Ocean

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Anthony Poggo, will make an official visit to the Church of the Province of the Indian Ocean this week. Bishop Anthony will attend the consecration of the Rev. Canon Joamandiny Jean Baptiste as Bishop of Antsiranana in Madagascar, and also attend the Provincial Synod.

The Church of the Province of the Indian Ocean is one of 42 autonomous and independent-yet-interdependent member churches (provinces) in the global Anglican Communion. In addition to six dioceses on Madagascar, the Church also two other dioceses serving Mauritius and Seychelles.

