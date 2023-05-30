Anglican Church of Canada installs national Indigenous archbishop

[Anglican Church of Canada] Archbishop Christopher A. Harper was installed May 29 as Canada’s national Indigenous Anglican archbishop and presiding elder of Sacred Circle, with pastoral oversight over all Indigenous Anglicans. The installation took place at a meeting of Sacred Circle 11, the national gathering and decision-making body for Indigenous Anglicans in Canada.

The archbishop previously served as the diocesan bishop of Saskatoon.

“The gathering marks a culmination of steps towards self-determination going back to the 1994 Covenant, the establishment of the office of national Indigenous Anglican bishop in 2007, and multiple drafts and rewrites of the Covenant and Our Way of Life,” Harper said.

Born in Saskatchewan and a member of the Onion Lake Cree Nation, the archbishop is a graduate of Wycliffe College, Toronto School of Theology. His parish ministries have included on and off reserve, and shared ministry with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada. He has also been involved in numerous committees within the Anglican Church of Canada including the Anglian Council of Indigenous Peoples, Council of General Synod, Provincial Synod and the Diocesan Executives for Saskatchewan and Algoma.