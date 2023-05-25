Episcopal priest in Maryland on leave after report reveals child sexual abuse allegation from 1976

[Episcopal News Service] An Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Maryland was ordered to take a leave of absence after a news report on an investigation into sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church identified him as facing allegations from a 1976 incident with a 15-year-old boy.

The 75-year-old priest, the Rev. Thomas Hudson, was appointed in 2020 by Maryland Bishop Eugene Sutton to serve as priest-in-charge at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Mount Savage. On May 21, he shared a letter with the congregation announcing that Sutton had directed him to take a leave of absence while he tends to “some very important personal and family issues.” He did not elaborate.

Hudson’s name surfaced in connection with a Maryland attorney general’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore. His name was one of 10 redacted from the attorney general’s April 5 report, but he was identified May 24 in a story by the Baltimore Sun.

Hudson confirmed his was one of the 10 redacted names but declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Sun. He has not been charged with a crime.

The Sun reported that Hudson in the 1970s was a public high school teacher and active at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland. According to the Sun, he was accused in the attorney general’s report of inviting the unnamed 15-year-old boy camping and giving him alcohol. When Hudson allegedly tried to take off the boy’s pants, the boy resisted and left the tent.

Hudson later attended an Episcopal seminary and was ordained as an Episcopal priest in 2008, the Sun reported.

Episcopal News Service contacted the Diocese of Maryland for comment and is awaiting a response.