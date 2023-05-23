|
WCC general secretary to Patriarch Kirill: ‘the war in Ukraine must come to an end’
Posted 4 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches General Secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay shares details on a recent meeting with Patriarch Kirill, including topics discussed at the meeting, what the WCC contributed to the dialogue and steps forward.
