Global faith-based groups urge Hiroshima G7 toward ‘Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty’
Posted 21 mins ago
[World Council of Churches] Major global faith-based organizations are responding to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima by expressing dismay that heads of state have failed to take steps to phase out fossil fuels and fund climate-related loss and damage. The groups are renewing their calls for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Six organizations with more than 600 million members in more than 190 countries have written an open letter to the G7 leaders stating their disappointment and calling for further action. In addition to their large membership, Green Anglicans, GreenFaith, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Laudato Si’ Movement, Soka Gakkai International, and the World Council of Churches support an extensive range of humanitarian and educational programs globally.
Read the full story.
