Matthew Heyd ordained and consecrated bishop coadjutor of New York

[Diocese of New York] In a liturgy that filled the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights on May 20, the Rt. Rev. Matthew Heyd was consecrated as bishop coadjutor of the Episcopal Diocese of New York.

The joyful service, with the theme “Many Threads, One Fabric,” brought together more than 2,500 Episcopalians lay and ordained, in person and online, to celebrate the life of the diocese, which reaches from Staten Island to Saugerties and represents more than 180 diverse congregations, schools and chaplaincies.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry ordained and consecrated and the Very Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas, the first Black woman dean of the Episcopal Divinity School, preached.

“Each and every one of us who has breath or whoever has had breath is a child of God,” Brown Douglas said, as she called the church to action on behalf of those in need.

Hymns and liturgical readings offered in Spanish, Korean and French reflected the ethnic vibrancy of the diocese’s diverse members.

Heyd has identified as his priorities for the coming year of transition (and beyond) and as themes for his consecration, the continuation of the work undertaken under Bishop AndrewsDietsche’s oversight of reparations, environmental justice and economic justice. About this work, Curry said in a conversation ahead of the consecration, “The Spirit is moving in new and bold ways. God is not done with The Episcopal Church.”

Heyd concurred, saying that “We’ve seen that amazing grace in New York and it feels like freedom. And hope.” He shared his hope that Episcopalians in the diocese of New York will come together to “see ourselves in a time of change as a place of great abundance,” prepared to share from collective gifts and resources “to lose ourselves for the cause of God in the world.”

Heyd will serve as bishop coadjutor alongside Dietsche until his installation as the 17th bishop of New York in April 2024.