World Council of Churches marks 75th commemoration of ‘Al-Nakba’

[World Council of Churches] During the 75th commemoration of what Palestinians refer to as the nakba, or “catastrophe”— when hundreds of thousands of people were uprooted during Israel’s creation in 1948 — World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed solidarity with member churches in the Holy Land.

“The ‘nakba,’ the catastrophe Palestinian families experienced 75 years ago, continues to cause unresolved dispossession and suffering for many Palestinians — particularly for the people of Gaza,” said Pillay. “That unarmed civilians — including children — are shot at with live ammunition, even killed, and many injured — cannot be defended legally or morally as an expression of ‘the right to self-defense of a state.’”

